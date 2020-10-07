‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Speaks Out On Rumors She Earned $9M In Real Estate Commission Last Year

Selling Sunset’s larger-than-life breakout star Christine Quinn spoke out on reports that she earned a staggering $9 million commission last year, in an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

According to the rumors, Quinn racked up the huge commission through her role as The Oppenheim Group’s top seller. Yet during the interview, she refused to confirm reports of the huge sum.

“I don’t think that number’s quite true but I’ll take it,” she said.

Indeed, The Daily Mail noted that Quinn’s net worth actually sits at approximately $2 million, although her retired tech entrepreneur husband Christian Richard is worth $20 million.

The couple married in December 2019 during an extravagant, gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding which was shown on Season 3 of Selling Sunset.

During her appearance on the show, Quinn explained that she had always wanted an over the top wedding.

“I always wanted to have more of a production than a wedding,” the Texas native told the hosts. “I wanted people to take away a different feeling and so that’s what I was really going for.”

Quinn — who previously appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles and Hot Tub Time Machine — also opened up about her past as an actor, and how she “lucked out” by landing a role on Selling Sunset in the interview. The Netflix hit centers around the glamorous real estate agents of the Los Angeles-based Oppenheim Group, which sells luxury properties to the super-rich.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

She explained that she initially got into real estate while taking a break from acting, but that she “wasn’t even supposed to be good at it.”

“I was like, “Oh, okay, I’m making money. This has serious potential.” So that’s how it kind of worked out,” she said. “Then I kind of lucked out because they were like, “Hey, want to be on a TV show?” I was like, “Great. I get the best of both worlds.””

According to a recent profile in Vogue, Quinn spends much of her money on the upkeep of her appearance.

She told the publication that she strongly believes in “plastic surgery truth-bearing” due to the negative effects of social media and the body dysmorphia it can trigger.

“I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of make-up,” revealed Quinn, as she noted she frequently tells people about the work she has had done.

Furthermore, she admitted that her glam can cost up to $1000 per day, and the full process of getting ready takes between two-and-a-half to three hours.