Deborah Tramitz Bares Her Booty In A Minuscule Gray Thong & Matching Bra In New Snap

Deborah went scantily clad in a hot new Instagram post.

Another day, another smoking hot snap from model Deborah Tramitz. The German hottie is no stranger to showing off her enviable figure in racy ensembles on her Instagram page — a trend she continued with her most recent upload on Wednesday.

Deborah posed in what appeared to be the living room of her house in the photo, which was decorated with trendy stalks of pampas grass and a large wooden clock on the wall. She stood with her back to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the camera while flashing it a huge smile. In the caption, she reminded her fans that they didn’t need a reason to be happy, and encouraged them with a hashtag to smile more.

The model’s look in the steamy snap was sure to give some of her fans a reason to smile. She went scantily clad in a set of skimpy Calvin Klein lingerie that left little to the imagination, leaving her bronzed body well on display for her audience to admire. Her look included a barely there gray thong that provided hardly any coverage to her lower half, exposing her round booty nearly in its entirety as well as a glimpse at her curvy hips. It had a thick white logo waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist as she worked the camera.

Deborah also rocked a matching gray bra in the shot that fit snugly over her chest to highlight her ample chest. It had thick straps that crisscrossed behind her back in a racerback style, showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. Meanwhile, its logo band wrapped tightly around her rib cage, further highlighting her trim physique and slender frame.

The model left her honey-blond locks down and styled them in loose waves that cascaded behind her back. She also added a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings to give her revealing look a hint of bling.

The booty-baring image proved to be an instant hit, amassing more than 7,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to shower the social media star with praise.

“Amazing beauty,” one person wrote.

“You’re dazzling,” quipped another fan.

“Darling I’m very happy when I see you and you’re beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“Body goals girl” added a fourth admirer.

Deborah’s lingerie looks always seem to get a positive reaction from her 1 million-plus followers. She sported a set of plaid undergarments from Victoria’s Secret in a post on Sunday that proved to be another fan-favorite, earning over 26,000 likes and 428 comments to date.