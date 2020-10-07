Tarsha Whitmore Showcases Her Bronzed Bikini Body In A Tiny White Swimsuit

Temperatures are rising in Australia, and judging from her Instagram page, popular influencer Tarsha Whitmore is ready for them. On Wednesday, she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot while she flaunted her bronzed body in a skimpy bikini.

Tarsha’s swimsuit was white with pink trim — a combination that made her tan pop. The top featured scoop-neck design that flashed a bit of her cleavage. It also had thick shoulder straps. The bottoms were a high-rise style with a V-shape cut in the front and straps that sat high on her waist. She completed her look with a pair of trainers.

The brunette beauty wore her hair pulled up tight in a ponytail on the top of her head with a white scrunchy. Her long fingernails had a French manicure.

The post was geotagged at the Gold Coast in Queensland, although no coast was to be seen in the photo. Tarsha sat outside on a set of stairs next to a white building. Some shrubbery could be seen on the other side of a short wall behind her.

Tarsha leaned against the wall with her legs slightly parted on different steps. She held her hands on the top of her head in a dramatic fashion and tilted her head just a bit while she gazed at the camera. The pose showed off her hourglass shape. Her shapely thighs and the curve of her hips were also hard to miss. The smooth, dark skin on her chest and tight abs appeared to be dewy, drawing the eye to her tight torso.

Keeping the caption simple, Tarsha tagged the makers of the swimsuit, adding a few pink emoji that included a flower and hearts.

The post was an hit, racking up over 9,400 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Her followers had plenty to say about the picture, too, with some commenting on her gorgeous, sun-kissed skin.

“Now that’s a tan looking great,” one follower wrote.

“Tan on fleek OMG GODESS WORSHIP U BEAUTIFUL,” a second comment read.

“Looking so SEXY in your kini,” a third admirer wrote, adding pink heart emoji.

“KILLING THE GAME,” aded a fourth fan.

This was not the first time Tarsha showed off her summer-ready bronzed skin tone in a sexy outfit. Last month, she shared a series of photos that saw her striking a sexy pose in a semi-sheer lace negligee with a plunging neckline that hugged her curves in all the right places.