‘The Conners’ Get A Surprising New Neighbor As Danny Trejo Turns Up For Season 3 Premiere

A major movie star stops by the clan's Lanford home in the new season.

The Conners will come face to face with a new neighbor in the Season 3 premiere of the ABC sitcom.

In a new photo shared to the show’s official Instagram page, actor Danny Trejo shows up in the doorway of the TV family’s home in Lanford, Illinois, as he holds a piece of mail in a manila envelope.

On the October 21 premiere, Trejo will play Tito, the Conners’ next-door neighbor who is seeking advice from someone in the clan, according to ET Online. In sneak peek pics from the episode, the Machete actor is also seen wearing a face mask with his own smiling mug on it.

In the comments section to the post, thrilled fans reacted to the huge casting news.

“This is going to be the best…love him & can’t wait to see him in action,” one fan wrote.

“Cool, and I L O V E HIM!!! Did you give him the opportunity to say the word ‘machete’?” another asked.

Other commenters reflected on past neighbors featured on The Conners and its predecessor, the original Roseanne show.

“I wonder if he’s going to be a regular on The Conners? For some strange reason I miss Kathy Bowman,” one commenter wrote in reference to the stuck-up character played by Meagen Fey that appeared in several episodes on the original sitcom nearly 30 years ago.

“New neighbor! I hope he gets featured in a few episodes. I would liked to have seen more of the Muslim family,” another added of a more recent next-door family that was introduced on the 2018 Roseanne reboot.

Over its first two seasons, The Conners has boasted a long list of guest stars that includes Johnny Galecki, Dan Aykroyd, Cheryl Hines, Clark Gregg, Jennifer Grey, and even Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

There’s no doubt that Trejo is a huge “get.” While he’s best known as the character Machete from his film franchise of the same name, he has made TV appearances on gritty shows such a Breaking Bad and Sons of Anarchy.

The new season of The Conners will also feature a return to Wellman Plastics, the factory that late matriarch Roseanne worked out in the original series. That has some fans hoping to see a cameo by George Clooney, who played factory supervisor Booker Brooks during the first season of the sitcom.

Showrunner Bruce Helford previously said he hasn’t given up on getting Clooney to make a guest appearance.

“We’d certainly love to see George Clooney,” he said, per Good Housekeeping. “I am not promising anything as far as that, but he was an important part of the show in the very beginning.”