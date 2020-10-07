Pamela Alexandra Puts On Busty Show In Various Curve-Emphasizing Outfits For New Video Reel

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to the popular social media platform on Tuesday, October 6, to post a new video reel in which she modeled different outfits that flattered her curvy figure.

The first outfit that the model showed off for her four million followers was for a business occasion. It consisted of a skintight dress with a white bodice and dark-gray skirt. The bodice featured short sleeves and an open chest that drew the eye to her cleavage. The skirt cinched at the waist and contoured to Pamela’s curves along her hips, backside, and legs. She wore her long, brunette curls pulled back in a stylish low bun.

The second look was for everyday life and consisted of a black top and blue jeans. The short-sleeved top included a low neckline, which put her busty chest on display. She tucked it into the jeans, which rode high on her hips and featured several buttons up the front. Pamela left her hair in a messy side ponytail that trailed over to one shoulder.

The third outfit was designed for Instagram thotting. The teal jumpsuit cut off at mid-thigh level, leaving a bit of leg exposed. It consisted of a stretchy material that clung to Pamela’s every inch. She let her curls hang loose from a part down the middle of her scalp.

The final look was an orange bikini that left little of Pamela’s figure to the imagination and was geared toward a tanning session. The bikini featured gold embellishments on both the top and bottoms. As she twirled for the camera, she showed off the thong backside, which left her ample booty bare. Pamela added a pair of retro sunglasses to complete the beachy look.

As the Brazilian native modeled each look, she strutted her stuff for the camera while showing off her body from all sides. She made sure to throw in a few flirty glances as well.

In the caption of the post, Pamela told her followers that she was modeling different outfits for different occasions and added a smiley emoji for emphasis. She earned more than 40,000 likes and over 1,000 comments on the reel within the first day. Many of her followers gushed over her figure in their comments while others resorted to emoji to express their reactions.

“You are such a beautiful lady,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with a red heart and fire icon.

“Just amazing!” another follower commented.

“I love your sexy body,” one more fan chimed in.