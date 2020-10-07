‘DWTS’ Host Tyra Banks Defends Herself After Elimination Blunder: ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

Tyra's revealing what really caused the massive error.

Tyra Banks spoke out about that awkward blunder during Monday (October 5) night’s Dancing with the Stars which saw her tell Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy they were safe when they were actually in the bottom two. The host denied it was her own mistake but said she understands why viewers are placing the blame on her.

Speaking to USA Today, Tyra said she thought it was all down to a computer error.

“The ending was correct. However, the journey was bumpy, based on some technical stuff. But the world doesn’t see that. The world sees only me. They don’t know that there are computers and that there are technical people… They don’t hear the chaos in my ear and how I have to manage it and smooth it out.”

Tyra added that she knows she’s bearing the brunt of the criticism as the face of the show because fans don’t see everything happening behind the scenes.

“[Viewers] only see me, and so they say, ‘Tyra did something wrong.’ I didn’t do anything wrong, but to them I did. And that is the perception that, as a host, you have to live with,” she explained.

“There was a lot going wrong, and it is my job to not have everyone at home feel as frenetic as it actually is,” she continued, adding with a laugh that viewers only saw a little bit of the chaos that was actually going on behind the scenes.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Tyra said that although her mind was “calm” as the incident went down on live TV, the messages she was getting in her ear from her co-workers were not.

The star also discussed how she chatted with the DWTS team during a group call following the incident and told her co-workers that she was “taking it for the team” because she knew that people would be upset with her.

Tyra’s take on the incident came shortly after Carrie Ann Inaba publicly defended her on The Talk yesterday (October 6). The longtime DWTS judge explained that it was a technical error and praised the host for the way she handled the situation.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli also rushed to the America’s Next Top Model star’s defense and explained what really happened mere hours after it happened. He claimed that what the crew told Tyra in her ear was different to what was written on her cards, which is how the incorrect information was given out.

Tyra had to call Monica and Val back to the ballroom after they’d been told they were safe when she noticed three couples remained in the running. They found out they were actually in the bottom with Anne Heche and pro Keo Motsepe, who were voted off in a unanimous decision by Bruno, Carrie Ann, and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC next Monday (October 12) for ’80s week.