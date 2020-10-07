Yaslen Clemente Poses In A Colorful Monokini & Celebrates Launch Of Her Swimwear Line

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling shot in which she teased the launch of her swimwear collection in a few days. Yaslen posed in front of a lush, exotic background that featured a wide variety of greenery, including a few plants with delicate pink blooms.

Yaslen tagged the Instagram page of her swimwear company, Bikinis by Yas, in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The stunning shot was taken by VFOCUS, and she tagged the photographer in the picture.

Yaslen’s monokini offered a burst of color amidst all the green, and the one-piece showcased her fit figure to perfection. The top portion of the garment featured thick straps of fabric that wrapped around her neck and then crossed and hugged her ample assets. The cut accentuated her sculpted shoulders, and the fabric was positioned in a way that left a serious amount of underboob on display.

Despite being a one-piece, the look also showcased plenty of Yaslen’s toned stomach thanks to the large cut-out detail on the torso. The top portion of the swimsuit featured a colorful floral print that incorporated shades of pale blue, yellow, hot pink and more.

The bottom of the monokini, on the other hand, was a solid mint green shade that complemented the colorful top as well as the vibrant backdrop. The one-piece dipped low in the front, going a few inches below her belly button and showing off plenty of her stomach, and stretched high over her hips. The high-cut sides elongated her legs, and the two different fabrics connecting at her waist highlighted her hourglass shape.

Yaslen kept the rest of the look simple, adding a delicate ring and a pair of subtle earrings as her only accessories. Her blond locks were styled in a side part, and her silky tresses tumbled down in soft waves.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 37,600 likes within seven hours of going live. It also received 510 comments from her audience.

“Your body is one thing…. but THAT FACE,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji, captivated by Yaslen’s beauty.

“You are very beautiful and attractive,” another follower added.

“Welcome to the jungle babe,” a third fan remarked, loving the background of the steamy shot.

“Simply a work of art,” another commented, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

