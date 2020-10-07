Michie Peachie Gives Show Of Chiseled Abs In Skintight Crop Top For Latest Workout Video

Fitness model Michie Peachie took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, to post a new workout video series in which she flaunted her chiseled abs in a skintight crop top.
The blue crop top included short sleeves that ended just at the tops of her biceps, leaving the length of her muscular arms exposed. It clung to her chest and left a strip of her midsection on display. A pair of black leggings rose high on the model’s hips, contouring to her narrow waist and ample hips. The leggings gave viewers an eyeful of Michie’s sculpted booty while flattering her curvy legs. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, brunette tresses styled in a bun that sat on top of her head.
Michie completed the biceps and chest workout in a completely white indoor space. She used an incline bench and a set of dumbbells for equipment and performed a total of four exercises, each split into an individual clip in the post.
The first clip featured Michie with her legs spread on either side of the bench as she flexed her abs and gazed up toward the camera. She then leaned back against the bench and brought the set of dumbells in toward her chest, letting them fall back out and then repeating the move. The second exercise trained the bicep muscles. Michie pulled the weights up toward her shoulders, giving her followers an eyeful of her chiseled arms.
View this post on Instagram
BICEPS AND CHEST ???????? This post probably WON’T be loved, and that’s usually how it goes when I try to force chest workouts on you girls. But here’s the deal, the body part that is the least trained by women, is chest. This is a mistake, you’d think that women would be all over this workout for the beautiful toning you can get on your pectorals and the lifting effect that building your pectorals has. BUT sadly there are many myths and misconceptions out there about women working out their chest. ERASE THE LIES FROM YOUR MIND! What I’m showing you here with these chest and bicep exercises, is PURE GOLD. For those of you that are still paying attention and going to do these exercises, trust me you are getting great info here and introducing valuable tips and exercises to your routine…????☝️ 1️⃣this exercise is the cream of the crop when it comes to chest exercises. TIP: press the dumbbells together as hard as you can when you bring them together. Also, when you do your fly, round your arms like you’re hugging a tree ???? 2️⃣the isolation for your biceps on these is next level. I actually feel these to be easier to isolate with rather than the original single isolated curls. TIP: lay back in an incline and keep elbows close to your body, focus on only hinging at your elbow and squeezing your biceps at the top. ???? 3️⃣the OG chest move, the chest press. I’m sure you’ve tried it, but have you done it right ? TIP: arch the back!!!! As silly as it looks, just do it and you will see what the big deal is. By arching so dramatically, you actually help to take your core out of the equation and isolate your pectorals. ???????? 4️⃣alternating DB curls are possibly my fav bicep exercise of all time. I’ve been doing these forever. These are great for that toned side profile to your biceps. TIP: DO NOT SWING your body when doing these and actually imagine holding a hammer. ???? – 4 sets/ 10-12 reps – Song: “Don’t” by Ed Sheeran – #chestworkout #chestworkouts #bicepworkout #armworkout #armworkoutsforwomen #chestworkoutsforwomen #dumbbellworkout #dbworkout #dumbbellworkouts #dumbbells #gymworkout #gymexercise #gymexercises #gymroutine #upperbodyworkout
In the third video, Michie lay down on the bench and pushed the weights up toward the ceiling. The final move required her to stand with her legs slightly spread and pull one dumbbell at a time up toward her shoulders.
In the caption of the post, Michie wrote out a series of tips for trainees on how to properly execute each move. She added that many of her followers might not enjoy the fitness routine but that it’s important to train all body parts. She asked her fans to trust her that they are getting great information and valuable tips to add to their arsenal.
The video set earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first few hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.
“Really good workout girl [star-eyed emoji] I love your hair too,” one Instagram user commented.
“Perfect body,” another follower wrote.
“I love the simplicity of the video layout..just you and some dumbbells,” one more fan chimed in.