Michie Peachie Gives Show Of Chiseled Abs In Skintight Crop Top For Latest Workout Video

Fitness model Michie Peachie took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, to post a new workout video series in which she flaunted her chiseled abs in a skintight crop top.

The blue crop top included short sleeves that ended just at the tops of her biceps, leaving the length of her muscular arms exposed. It clung to her chest and left a strip of her midsection on display. A pair of black leggings rose high on the model’s hips, contouring to her narrow waist and ample hips. The leggings gave viewers an eyeful of Michie’s sculpted booty while flattering her curvy legs. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, brunette tresses styled in a bun that sat on top of her head.

Michie completed the biceps and chest workout in a completely white indoor space. She used an incline bench and a set of dumbbells for equipment and performed a total of four exercises, each split into an individual clip in the post.

The first clip featured Michie with her legs spread on either side of the bench as she flexed her abs and gazed up toward the camera. She then leaned back against the bench and brought the set of dumbells in toward her chest, letting them fall back out and then repeating the move. The second exercise trained the bicep muscles. Michie pulled the weights up toward her shoulders, giving her followers an eyeful of her chiseled arms.

In the third video, Michie lay down on the bench and pushed the weights up toward the ceiling. The final move required her to stand with her legs slightly spread and pull one dumbbell at a time up toward her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, Michie wrote out a series of tips for trainees on how to properly execute each move. She added that many of her followers might not enjoy the fitness routine but that it’s important to train all body parts. She asked her fans to trust her that they are getting great information and valuable tips to add to their arsenal.

The video set earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first few hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“Really good workout girl [star-eyed emoji] I love your hair too,” one Instagram user commented.

“Perfect body,” another follower wrote.

“I love the simplicity of the video layout..just you and some dumbbells,” one more fan chimed in.