Valerie Cossette Goes Full Bombshell In A Sheer Negligee On Instagram

On Tuesday, Canadian model Valerie Cossette tantalized her over 2.1 million Instagram followers with a sultry new photo of herself in a seductive mesh negligee. The long, black number left barely anything to the imagination, boasting see-through lace cups and a sexy high slit that flaunted Valerie’s insane curves.

The tattooed beauty looked like a total bombshell as she posed with her hip cocked and her legs parted. She raised one hand to her shoulder, coquettishly covering the nightie’s spaghetti strap. She rested her other arm on her rump, grazing her hip with her palm in a sensuous gesture that called even more attention to her voluptuous assets. Her toned midriff and curvy pins were fully visible through the gauzy fabric, which also showed her black undies. Likewise, her impressive tattoo collection was also on display for her audience to admire.

Meanwhile, the scandalous top exposed an eyeful of cleavage, flashing a bit of extra skin through a peephole in the middle. The low-cut cups featured a solid black trim that only covered her nipples, leaving her breasts well within eyesight thanks to their flimsy, broken lace print. The lace extended past her chest, creating a v-shaped pattern that stretched over her abs. It had an elegant floral design and was adorned with a scalloped, fringed trim that further drew the eye to her busty curves. A similar detail embellished the nightie’s slit, which Valerie flirtatiously pulled up to show off more of her thigh.

The provocative lingerie was from online retailer, Fashion Nova, which the brand ambassador made sure to tag in her post. Valerie paired the negligee with a skimpy thong, which was extremely high cut and dipped far past her bellybutton, allowing her shiny navel piercing to be seen. Its thin side straps sat above her hip bones, accentuating her waist and hourglass shape.

The sizzling brunette added some extra bling with a discrete gold necklace that emphasized her ample décolletage. She further accessorized with a chic manicure, rocking long, flat nails that seemed to feature white tips. She wore her raven tresses down and parted in the center. Her cascading locks spilled down her arm in loose waves, brushing against her chest and nearly concealing her shoulder strap.

Valerie let herself be photographed against a simple white wall that gave prominence to her attire and dark mane. The picture showed a glimpse of a cozy interior, which was decorated in warm, earthy tones that complemented her glowing tan. The 27-year-old peered directly at the camera with an intense gaze, slightly parting her plump lips in an enticing expression.

The Bang Energy elite model remarked on the see-through nature of her lingerie in her caption, expressing her feelings about the racy nightwear with a dark moon face and circle-and-star emoji. The smoking-hot look brought followers to the comments by the masses, reeling in more than 1,050 messages overnight, in addition to 66,200-plus likes. Valerie’s supporters couldn’t help but gush over her beauty and sinuous figure, telling her she looked “like a goddess.”

“You are absolutely stunning!!!! [I] Always look forward to your content. Have a great day!!” wrote one person.

“That’s amazing on you plus overlapping your dress looks toooooo fire! Go Val,” read a second comment.

“Speechless and stunned. The moment I saw this picture of you I have literally forgot [sic] to breathe,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Stylish, elegant, sexy, the whole package. That’s what I love about you, you don’t have to be crude to get the attention,” penned a fourth devotee.