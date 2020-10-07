Nicole Thorne Exposes Chest In A Slinky ‘Desperate Housewife Robe’ With A Feather Trim

The model looked stunning in a new round of selfies.

Nicole Thorne returned to her Instagram page on Wednesday with a new round of selfies that have proved hard to be ignored. The Aussie model sent temperatures soaring as she snapped the pics in front of a full-length mirror while wearing next to nothing underneath a slinky robe.

The brunette proved her bombshell status once again in the double-pic update as she showcased her ample assets in a flowy black cover-up from Fashion Nova that she labeled her “desperate housewife robe” in the caption. She let the piece feather-adorned piece slink down her arms in an alluring manner to tease her 1.4 million followers with a glimpse at her toned shoulders, and wore it completely open to reveal that she was going topless underneath.

The move made for a racy display of her ample cleavage that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. However, she crossed one arm across her bust to ensure that the snaps would not violate any of Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines.

Nicole’s robe proceeded to elegantly flow down to the floor, gently grazing her hips along the way to highlight her killer curves. She sported a pair of black panties to provide some coverage to her lower half, which boasted a daringly high-cut style that showed off even more of bronzed skin. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat right at her navel, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The model struck nearly identical poses in the double-pic update, pushing her hips slightly to the side as she crossed one leg in front of the other to give fans a look at her sculpted stems. She pursed her plump lips into a sassy pout as she gazed at the screen of her cell phone, ensuring the images were taken at the right angle to clearly showcase her enviable physique in its entirety.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the selfie sesh, awarding the post nearly 9,000 likes within six hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower Nicole with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“This is soooo hot babe,” one person wrote.

“Elegant and beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Wowww what a vibe” a third follower quipped.

“Goddess!” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Nicole has gone scantily clad on social media. In another recent post, the beauty showcased her ample assets in a black bikini while striking a seductive pose on a yacht. The black-and-white snap was another winner amongst her fans, who have awarded it over 12,000 likes to date.