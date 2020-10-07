Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Shows Off Ripped Body In A Sports Bra & Tropical-Print Panties

Suzy Cortez has spent countless hours working in the gym to sculpt her figure, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on social media. The Miss BumBum winner did just that in her latest Instagram post, which saw her sporting yet another skin-baring ensemble that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

Suzy opted to ditch her top in the steamy October 6 upload, instead opting for an ivory-colored sports bra that popped against her deep, allover tan. The number clung tightly to her voluptuous chest, much of which was exposed due to its daringly low-cut scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of the star’s cleavage.

The Brazilian hottie took her look to the next level as she went pantsless as well. She covered her lower half up with a pair of skimpy boy short panties that were bright blue with a fun tropical-print that included colorful images of watermelon, flip flops, and palm trees. The lingerie clung tightly to her hips to accentuate her curvy hips, while its low-rise waistband allowed fans to get a full look at her flat tummy and impressive six-pack abs. She also appeared to have wrapped the arms of a lightweight sweater around her hips that further accentuated her trim waist.

Suzy posed directly in front of the camera for the photo in what appeared to be the living room of her house, which was furnished with a television, small end table, and striped couch. She lifted her tatted arms up and bent them at the elbow to place her hands on her head, simultaneously giving her 2.4 million followers a peek at her toned shoulders and muscular biceps.

Her long, brunette tresses were worn in a half-up, half-down style and cascaded over her shoulders and down to her waist in messy waves. She pursed her plump lips in an alluring manner and wore a sultry expression on her face as she gazed back at the camera through a pair of round sunglasses.

The post quickly generated a response from the social media star’s adoring fans, who have clicked the like button nearly 10,000 times within seven hours of the shot going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to shower Suzy with praise.

“Stunning, absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Omg you are gorgeous. I love u,” a third follower gushed.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the model, with many opting for the flame, red heart, and heart-eyed emoticons.

Suzy is no stranger to showing off her enviable physique on Instagram. In another recent upload, the star looked flawless as she showed off her famous buns in a tiny white tennis skirt. The sporty look was another hit, earning more than 21,000 likes and 184 comments to date.