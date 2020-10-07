‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, October 6: Ridge Reunites With Brooke After Shauna Confesses

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, October 6 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who was struggling with Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) news. She felt that he and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) could reunite now that he knew that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had been betrayed him. Ridge was disturbed and said that he first needed to speak to Shauna to clarify the matter, per SheKnows Soaps.

In the meantime, Brooke confronted Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). She wanted to put a stop to the wedding and said that Ridge still loved her. Quinn reminded Brooke that she had disappointed Ridge for decades and that her best friend was a good woman. Brooke wanted to go upstairs and talk to the dressmaker but Quinn blocked her. She said that she was the mistress of the Forrester mansion and she was evicting Brooke from the family.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Shauna wages war with her conscious as she prepares to become Mrs. Ridge Forrester. pic.twitter.com/3zzkpbQlZy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 6, 2020

As seen in the above image, Shauna felt guilty while getting ready for her wedding day. While Shauna struggled with her conscience, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) talked about the situation. Hope felt that they should have accompanied her mother to the Forrester mansion. They were afraid that Brooke and Quinn would be at each other’s throats. Donna worried about Brooke being able to stop the ceremony.

Ridge was alone when he received a call from Shauna. She had something that she needed to get off her chest before the ceremony. He guessed that she had texted Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) in Las Vegas. He accused her of lying to him. Shauna apologized and said that she had wanted a life with him. She took responsibility for her own actions, even though Quinn had also been involved in the scheme. She was sorry for breaking his trust.

Ridge admitted that even before he heard the news, he had decided not to go through with the ceremony. Shauna knew he loved Brooke. She told the dressmaker that she loved being his wife and that there would never be another man who would compare to him.

Later, Shauna called Quinn. As seen in the image below, she stunned Quinn by telling her that she and Ridge were over.

At the Logan estate, Brooke needed to be alone. She was devastated that Ridge was going ahead with the wedding. She noticed a rose petal on the and followed them into another room. She found Ridge waiting for her with a rose in his hands. ground He told her that he could not marry Shauna. As evidenced by the below image, he declared his love. Brooke and Ridge kissed passionately as they marked their reunion.