Bebe Rexha Slays In Nude Bikini Top For Latest ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ Tease

Bebe reminded her fans that her collaboration with Doja Cat is coming soon.

Bebe Rexha brought the heat to her Instagram page on Tuesday with some new artwork teasing the release of her latest single. Fans will also get to see the 31-year-old “Meant to Be” hitmaker in a new music video when “Baby, I’m Jealous” drops on Friday.

Bebe has been sharing some stunning visuals on Instagram over the past few days as she tries to get her followers hyped for her collaboration with Doja Cat. The two singers appeared together in one of the images that she shared, and they were both rocking skimpy green ensembles with botanical vibes. However, Bebe’s latest look was almost the same color as her glowing skin.

She was pictured from the chest up, and the photo provided a close-up look at the nude bikini top that she wore. The garment was crafted out of stretchy diamond mesh fabric that had a net-like appearance. The top’s adjustable triangle cups featured matching flesh-toned lining that kept Bebe from revealing too much. She wore the sliding pieces pulled wide apart to expose plenty of her glistening décolletage.

Bebe drew further attention to her chest by accessorizing with a gold coin necklace that dangled down in the center of her ample cleavage. She also wore a few shorter stacked necklaces, including a second coin necklace, a gold cord choker, and a thick chain with a red gemstone pendant shaped like a heart. The jewel complemented her lustrous crimson hair, which was styled in glamorous waves with a deep side part. Bebe’s other jewelry included a pair of large hoop earrings that were mostly hidden in her luxuriant tresses, a pearl bracelet, and a gold upper arm cuff decorated with large pearls.

The “Say My Name” singer stood in front of an orange backdrop as she posed with both hands behind her head. she gazed directly at the camera with her sparkling brown eyes, and she parted her full lips in an alluring manner.

Bebe’s fans have liked her sultry picture over half a million times since she posted it on her account. They also flooded the comments section with adoring words.

“These photos are killing us!” read a remark that included a crown emoji.

“It’s not Halloween and you’re already dressed as a goddess,” another fan said.

“This hair looks bomb on you,” gushed a third admirer.

“I’m jealous too, I mean look at you,” wrote a fourth commenter.

Many fans also expressed their excitement over Bebe’s new song and video. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has confirmed that the music video will include appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun, and Avani.