WWE Rumors: Company Has Pitched ‘Multiple’ Ideas To End Otis’ Run As Mr. Money In The Bank, Report Claims

If the latest rumors are any indication, there’s a chance Otis might not get his guaranteed title shot, as WWE is reportedly thinking of ways to strip him of the briefcase he won earlier this year at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

In a post shared on Tuesday afternoon, the WrestleVotes Twitter account provided the latest update on Otis’ creative situation, noting that there have been “multiple” ideas pitched backstage to end the Heavy Machinery member’s run with the Money in the Bank briefcase and the contract inside it. While the account added that some of the ideas that were suggested have been “really decent,” it was also noted that none of them have been approved because WWE chairman Vince McMahon is Otis’ “biggest fan.”

You can view WrestleVotes’ tweet here.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., the MITB briefcase has been a key part of Friday Night SmackDown‘s mid-card storylines in recent weeks, as Otis and Heavy Machinery teammate Tucker are currently in a rivalry with The Miz and John Morrison over the item. This week’s episode of the blue brand’s show will feature a segment where Otis will represent himself in court after being sued by Miz and Morrison in an attempt to acquire the contract that would allow its holder to “cash in” for a championship shot within a year of its start date.

The new update came one week after reports also suggested that Otis might soon be losing the MITB contract but pointed out that McMahon still wasn’t sure about how he wants the storyline to play out. At that time, rumors hinted that the SmackDown star’s creative direction might become clearer following the upcoming draft, as that could mean a move to Monday Night Raw and a chance to cash in on the red brand’s top champion. Drew McIntyre still holds the WWE Championship on Raw but is currently being booked as a babyface, much like Otis.

Regardless of which brand he represents following the draft, there’s also a possibility that Otis might not have a satisfying championship run if he cashes in successfully, as speculated last month by Sportskeeda. The outlet wrote that WWE appears to have gone for longer title reigns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that both brands have their share of top-tier superstars, such as McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Keith Lee on Raw and Roman Reigns on SmackDown. As such, Otis “simply doesn’t fit into the mix,” thus giving him a slim chance of winning a world title and making him a “placeholder” champ if he does win.