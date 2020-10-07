Abby Dowse Goes Braless & Pantsless While Chilling By The Pool

When it comes to showing off her incredible curves on Instagram, model Abby Dowse is in a class all by herself. The Australian beauty has just update her page with a sizzling new photo wherein she flaunted her insane body poolside, leading one follower to comment, “Stunning, [it’s] always good to get a picture like this in the morning.” The blond bombshell opted to go braless in the pic, rocking a cropped white tee that clung tightly to her chest and emphasized her voluptuous assets. She ditched her pants in favor of a skimpy bikini, flashing some serious skin and tantalizing her audience with her fierce physique.

Abby’s tiny bottoms boasted a high-cut style that perfectly displayed her hips and thighs. Their narrow sides were stretched high on her waist, exposing her long, lean legs. Meanwhile, the scooped waistline dipped well below her bellybutton, showcasing the model’s trim tummy. Likewise, her midriff was also on show, as her top was slightly pulled up, teasing her abs.

The white bikini was adorned with a pastel-pink trim that matched the sleeves and collar of her T-shit, making for a trendy look that flattered her bronzed tan. Abby completed the ensemble with bright-white sneakers, which sported chunky, platform soles. The detail didn’t go unnoticed by one of her fans, who left a joking remark in the comments section of her post.

“I’m on to you with those kicks with the huge bottoms to make you look tall,” quipped the Instagrammer, adding a ROFL emoji. “But for real this is fire, [you’re] looking so insanely gorgeous,” continued their message.

The outfit was from online retailer, Oh Polly, which the made made sure to tag in her post along with the brand’s swimwear line, Oh Polly Swim. Abby added some bling to the hot look with a cross-pendant necklace, which discretely draped over her top’s jewel neckline. She also wore a dainty gold bracelet and a ring on her index finger. Her hair was styled with a mid-part, tumbling down her back and over her shoulders in messy waves.

The 31-year-old exuded a sexy air of nonchalance as she chilled on the edge of the pool with her legs spread and folded to the side. She slightly leaned backward, giving fans an eyeful of her sculpted abdomen and busty curves. She stared down at the camera with sultry eyes and parted her lips in a provocative way. Sunlight hit her toned figure, illuminating her chiseled pins and setting her golden tresses aglow.

Abby summarized the relaxed atmosphere in her caption, adding a two-hearts and sunshine emoji. Fans waisted no time in showing their appreciation for the steamy post, clicking the like button on her photo more than 8,800 times and leaving nearly 220 messages, all within the first hour.

“Nobody looks better in crop tops than you,” chimed in one person, further expressing their admiration with a heart-eyes and raising-hands emoji. “The tan is next level and [I] can never get enough of those long legs.”

“Abby [you’re] looking good keep up the good work,” wrote another follower.

The update came just two days after the Aussie smokeshow heated up Instagram in a see-through fishnet bodystocking that left nothing to the imagination, sending pulses racing among many of her online admirers.