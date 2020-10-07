Draya Michele Flaunts Serious Cleavage & Booty In Two Swimsuits For Spicy New Update

Draya Michele flaunted her curvaceous figure in a stunning seven-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed in two swimsuits that showcased her killer cleavage and jaw-dropping backside as she struck scintillating poses.

The 35-year-old had not posted any swimwear pics on the social media platform in several weeks, but she made up for lost time with this steamy set which celebrated the 10 year anniversary of her Mint Swim brand. She was shot on a carpet in front of a blank wall and put her body on full display, blemishes and all.

For the first look, Draya sported a feather-print one-piece that was an assortment of pink, red, orange, and black coloring. It had a halter-style top and a plunging neckline that barely covered her assets. Her back was exposed, and the high-cut bottoms helped elongate her toned legs. The former Basketball Wives star had her long black hair down and curly.

In the first pic, the designer was captured from the waist up and she raised her arms in the air while keeping her mouth agape and looking off-camera. This shot gave viewers a closeup of her ample assets in the tight-fitting number. She turned to the side and showed off the bottom of the piece for the second slide.

The third pic saw Draya turn her back to the camera as she bent her legs and jutted out her curvy booty. She sat on the floor and crossed over her right leg for the fourth picture. Draya rested her left hand on her chest while staring off-camera. Her skin and the suit popped against the plain backdrop.

Draya changed into a bikini with the same feather-print for the last couple slides. In the sixth picture, she put an arm across her midsection and had a sultry glare across her gorgeous face as she flaunted her hourglass figure. The last photo was taken from the side and the model gave a closeup eyeful of her curves.

For the caption, Draya promoted her swimwear company’s anniversary and added a heart emoji before uploading the images on Tuesday. Many of her 8.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the post, and nearly 175,000 made their way to the like button in just over eight hours. She received more than 2,700 comments in that time.

“I love that you didn’t edit these,” one follower replied.

“Loving the natural vibes,” another added.

“It’s the stretch marks for me,” a fan wrote.

“That’s hot,” Paris Hilton responded.

