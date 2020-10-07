Olivia Palermo Wishes ‘Happy 10th Birthday’ To Instagram In Series Of Stylish Outfits

Olivia Palermo celebrated Instagram’s 10th birthday in style on Tuesday by sharing some photos from a few of the times she visited Eva Chen, Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships. The fashion influencer shared three photos taken at the company’s headquarters in New York City. The first two featured Olivia posing in front of the company’s enlarged logo and the last photo showed her with Eva as the two smiled in front of beautiful, rose-speckled wallpaper.

In the first shot, Olivia sported a gray-and-brown plaid coat with long, black sleeves and gray fur trim in the front, She also had on black tight pants or leggings and accessorized her look with leather loafers featuring silver buckles on top and a large crocodile-embossed handbag, worn in the crook of her left arm.

The influencer continued her “congratulations” to the brand with another image of herself at the HQ, in which she sported a black, see-through jacket embellished with red, yellow, and orange floral print. She wore a white shirt underneath and casual cropped jeans with tattered holes around the knees. Olivia complimented her aesthetic with stunning, royal blue loafer-style heels and a color-blocked handbag.

For the final shot of the set, Olivia posed with the former Lucky magazine editor-in-chief. They were both seated on a floral-printed couch. Olivia wore a long-sleeved, cream-colored midi dress while Eva sported a casual chic look in a striped blouse and cropped jeans.

The socialite and entrepreneur wished the brand a “Happy 10th birthday” in her caption and mentioned how much she loved coming to the office to visit Eva and the team throughout the years.

Fans loved the fashionable upload, giving it more than 48,000 likes and over 120 comments within hours of it going live. Many wrote out their admiration for the stylish photos in the comments section, while others simply commented with fire, heart eyes, and clapping hands emoji, signaling their love.

“So Beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“That second bag is everything —Just sayin,” one user wrote, admiring the 34-year-old’s statement piece.

“The outfit!!” a follower exclaimed.

“Always been my fav since The City… I still watch the episodes…. u slayed,” one follower wrote, referencing Olivia’s reality TV past and rise to fame.

Olivia has shared some of her most stylish looks on Instagram, so it’s no surprise she’s celebrating the platform. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the style icon posted a series of fashion-forward shots on October 2, in which she wore a Gossip Girl-esque black-and-white tweed jumper, white button-down shirt, and over-the-knee boots. She tied a ribbon in her side ponytail to bring the look together.