Olivia Palermo Wishes ‘Happy 10th Birthday’ To Instagram In Series Of Stylish Outfits

Olivia Palermo celebrated Instagram’s 10th birthday in style on Tuesday, sharing a chic photo set of her times visiting the the director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, at the company’s headquarters.

In the series, taken at Instagram’s HQ in New York City, the fashion influencer shared two photos of herself posing in front of the company’s enlarged logo and one with Eva, as the two smiled amid beautiful rose-speckled wallpaper.

In the first shot, Olivia sported a gray-and-brown plaid coat with long black sleeves and gray fur trim in the front, worn over thin black pants or leggings. She accessorized her look with leather loafers with silver buckles on top and a large crocodile-embossed handbag, worn in the crook of her left arm.

Olivia continued her “congratulations” for the brand with another image in front of the logo, with a black see-through jacket embellished with red, yellow, and orange floral print all over. She wore a white shirt under the jacket with casual cropped jeans and tattered holes around the knees. Olivia complemented her aesthetic with stunning royal blue loafer-style heels and a color-blocked hand bag.

For the final shot of the set, Olivia posed with former Lucky magazine editor-in-chief Eva, both seated on a floral-printed couch. Olivia wore a long-sleeved cream-colored midi dress while Eva sported a casual chic look in a striped blouse and cropped jeans. Olivia also wore her hair slicked back as Eva gathered her dark dresses half-up in a top knot.

The socialite and entrepreneur wished the brand a “Happy 10th anniversary” in her caption, adding how much she loved coming to the office to visit Eva and the team over the years.

Fans poured in their support for the fashionable upload, with more than 48,000 likes on the post and over 120 comments. Many wrote out their admiration for the stylish photos while others simply commented with fire, heart eyes, and clapping hands emoji, signaling their love.

“So Beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“That second bag is everything —Just sayin,” one user wrote, admiring Olivia’s statement piece.

“The outfit!!” a follower exclaimed.

“Always been my fav since The City… I still watch the episodes…. u slayed,” one follower wrote, referencing Olivia’s reality TV past and rise to fame.

Olivia has been keen on sharing some of her most stylish looks on Instagram, so it’s no surprise she’s celebrating the platform. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the style star posted a series of fashion-forward shots on October 2, wearing a Gossip Girl-esque black-and-white tweed jumper, white button-down shirt, and over-the-knee boots. She also tied a ribbon in her side ponytail to bring the look together.