‘The Witcher’: Season 2 Images For Ciri Have Now Been Released Showing the Character In Training Gear

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, brand new images of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) from The Witcher Season 2 were released by Netflix yesterday. Today, it was Ciri’s (Freya Allan) turn.

With the coronavirus pandemic, production has either been halted or severely hampered due to current social distancing laws. However, with filming now underway for the next installment of The Witcher, the news is slowly trickling out, which is getting fans super excited for what is to come next.

As with yesterday’s images, Ciri’s new portrait was shared with the network’s official Twitter account. The series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich also shared these images to her account, adding that the character was now going to stop running from her problems and “start fighting.” The actress who plays Ciri then posted one image to her official Instagram account.

As Forbes points out, Ciri appeared to look quite grown up and somewhat different from what viewers remember. She also appeared to have a drastic new costume change. This time, she was wearing what appeared to be a roughly made pair of pants and a long-sleeved top. Over this were a leather vest and matching gauntlets.

She gave tearful goodbyes

on a most violent night.

Now this child of surprise

is preparing to fight. pic.twitter.com/qVP2wDCQXl — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 6, 2020

The character was shown with her back to the camera as she stood in the snow. She looked over one shoulder and had a sword in her hand. A secondary image released shows further details of this wooden practice weapon. For those who have read the books or played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this should be a decent enough clue that Ciri could wind up training at Kaer Morhen.

At certain points in the game version, Ciri is shown as a young girl training with Geralt and Vesemir. However, her main storyline involves a much older Ciri and, judging by the new photo, it seems this is the look that Netflix is moving toward. With the previous announcement that Vesemir had already been cast and will appear in Season 2 of The Witcher, it certainly seems likely that viewers will get to see Ciri training under him.

Of course, nothing has been officially revealed lately regarding Ciri’s upcoming role now that she has finally made contact with Geralt. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 2 of The Witcher will focus more on a singular storyline rather than the fractured ones seen in the first installment.

In addition, since Netflix has released new key art twice in a row, fans are now waiting in eager anticipation to see if Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) will get her turn tomorrow.