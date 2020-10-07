Yaslen Clemente Enjoys A Morning Stretch In A Cropped Sweatshirt & Skimpy Thong

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy morning snap that showed off her incredible figure. She was indoors in the shot, and stood in a corner of her space with a full-length mirror visible behind her, showing off her sexy reflection.

A media unit was positioned to her right, with a large flat-screen television mounted to the wall above it. A small circular gray box filled with pristine white roses was placed on the edge of the media unit.

Yaslen rocked a beige sweatshirt from the brand Lounge Apparel, making sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The garment had a loose fit, with the fabric skimming over her toned physique, and a cropped length that left several inches of her flat stomach on display.

The brand’s name was written in white lettering that was splashed over the pale background, and the light colors looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the cozy-looking sweatshirt with a simple, skimpy white thong bikini that left little to the imagination. The bottoms dipped scandalously low in the front and stretched high over her hips on both sides, accentuating her hourglass shape.

Yaslen’s reflection was visible in the mirror behind her, and the angle gave her fans a peek of her pert posterior in the thong bottoms.

Her blond locks were loose, parted on the side and tumbling down to brush her collarbones in tousled waves. She had one arm raised, stretching out her muscles, and held a glass mug filled with what appeared to be coffee in the other hand. Her eyes were closed as she enjoyed the quiet moment, her curvaceous figure looking incredible in the sexy outfit.

Yaslen’s followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 26,400 likes within 10 hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. The post also earned 210 comments from her eager audience.

“Fantastic body,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Omg perfect wow,” another follower added, seemingly almost struck speechless by Yaslen’s beauty.

“Ok that coffee looks amazing but not as amazing as you,” a third fan commented.

“Goddess,” another chimed in simply.

