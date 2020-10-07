Sara Underwood Gets Dolled Up For ‘Date Night’ In A Cropped Blue Sweater

In her most recent Instagram share, former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9 million followers with a steamy trio of photos of her “date night” attire.

The pictures were taken at the cabin in the Pacific Northwest that Sara shares with her partner, Jacob Witzling. A diamond-shaped structure with a moss-covered roof and a soft glow coming from within was visible behind her, and several torches were scattered around the area around the cabin. In the first shot, Sara had one hand raised, lighting the wick of a torch.

She rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she wears often on her Instagram page. She tagged the brand’s own page in the caption, and even named the exact items she was wearing in the photos, in case her followers wanted to pick up any of the components.

Sara rocked an oversized cropped cardigan in a deep blue hue. The sleeves draped over her slender arms, with tighter ribbed cuffs incorporating a horizontal blue-and-white striped pattern. Three large buttons went down the front of the piece, and she had the top one unbuttoned, which allowed the neckline to become large enough to slide down one of her shoulders.

Several inches of her toned stomach were on display in the look, and she paired the cozy top with high-waisted houndstooth-print pants. The bottoms fit her like a second skin, hugging her thighs. She finished off the look by accessorizing with a brown beanie, her blond locks tumbling down her chest in tousled waves.

For the second slide, Sara shared a flirtatious snap in which she was facing away from the camera, and presumably her partner’s hand reached into the frame and appeared to be grasping for her pert posterior. She flashed a smile over her shoulder in the sultry shot.

In the final slide of the series, Sara sat on a wooden bench outside the cabin, torches burning all around her. She showed off her full outfit, revealing that the bottoms were wider towards her feet, and that she paired the casual ensemble with white sneakers.

Sara’s followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 13,900 likes and 89 comments within one hour of going live.

“You have to love a beautiful woman whose figure is amplified by wearing slacks,” one fan wrote, loving Sara’s look, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

“Hope you two have a great date night!!” another follower added.

“Lucky hand,” a third fan remarked, referencing the second shot in the series.

“You look gorgeous,” another commented.

