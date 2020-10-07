Casi Davis Puts Buns On Display As She Leans Against A Mirror In her Underwear

Instagram model Casi Davis wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 6, showed the celebrity flaunting her killer curves as she posed in front of a large mirror.

Standing with her back to the camera, Casi wore a beige tank top that hugged her figure and helped to emphasize her ample cleavage as it plunged down low in the front. Her flat stomach was also highlighted as the top didn’t quite cover her belly button. She teamed this item of clothing with matching panties that featured a thong-style back and sat high over her toned hips.

The model’s long blonde hair was styled in gentle waves and parted down the middle. As she posed in front of the mirror, her locks cascaded down over her back. However, this did not hide the fact that her pert derriere and tanned thighs were on prominently on display as she arched her back slightly, showing off more of her curves as she did so.

Casi posed with one elbow against the edge of the wooden frame. She rested her hand in her hair, pulling strands of it away from her face as she did so. Her other hand was crossed over her body and was tucked away toward her other hand as she looked into the mirror and pouted seductively at her intended audience.

As soon as Casi posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already racked up more than 18,700 likes and plenty of comments from her delighted admirers.

“Always a stunner,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“How could you be so gorgeous?” a fan declared.

“Nice peachy,” another user stated in obvious reference to Casi’s curvaceous derriere.

“So Majestic and Wonderful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji to further highlight their comment.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about her stunning image. As is usual with posts such as these, the most popular were the heart, fire, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also got a serious workout as well.

Casi is well known on Instagram for showing off her booty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a provocative slow-motion video clip that revealed the celebrity swimming while wearing a skimpy black swimsuit. As she glided through the water, the focus was squarely on her behind.