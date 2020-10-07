Kim Lee Does Sultry Bathtub Photoshoot Wearing Plunging Bathing Suit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram model, pianist, and DJ Kim Lee stunned her 519,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 6, saw the celebrity sitting in a bathtub as she posed seductively while wearing a low-cut swimsuit.

Kim wore an animal print one-piece bathing suit that plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. The top was so low-cut that, at times, it seemed possible that she might reveal more than intended as she leaned forward.

The Instagram sensation sat in a bathtub filled with water. Decadent gold fixtures and a waterfall effect helped to add a luxurious feel to the photoshoot. Behind Kim, two large mirrors with ornate gilt edging were also present.

However, most eyes were drawn to the celebrity in the tub. Her dark hair was styled in gentle waves and parted to one side. She moved slowly for the photographer in a sweeping sultry pose and her tresses cascaded down over one shoulder as she did so. As the camera clicked, Kim stared down the lens, creating a smoldering look for her intended audience.

According to the caption, the song that played over the clip was “Swing” by S’en aller (feat. Angèle). This music certainly helped to set the atmosphere for Kim’s seductive photo shoot.

As soon as Kim posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 21 hours, the clip had already gathered more than 13,600 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Queen of Bentley is on [fire] keep at it beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Kimlee you are so beautiful!! All that talent and beauty, you the perfect package!! I am in love. Lol,” a fan declared with definite enthusiasm.

“SEXY!!!… This low key could be a commercial for a new fragrance Perfume,” another user stated.

“That’s why I love a woman like you,” a fourth person wrote, also using a string of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the sexy clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, there were also many instances of the drooling emoji as well.

Kim Lee often shares glamorous shots of herself to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed some images from a photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar. Choosing animal print once more, the celebrity flaunted her enviable curves in a tight-fitting bodysuit.