NBA Rumors: Spurs, Nets Could Engage In DeMar DeRozan-For-Caris LeVert Trade In 2020 Offseason

The highly-anticipated return of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the court is expected to make the Brooklyn Nets one of the heavy favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals next year. However, it’s also set to negatively affect and slow down the development of some of their young players, including Caris LeVert. Though some people view him as the third star in Brooklyn, LeVert will likely have a hard time making himself fit in a team that has two ball-dominant superstars on their roster.

To unleash his full superstar potential, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that LeVert is better off being traded to a team where he can be the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor like the San Antonio Spurs. In the proposed scenario, the Nets would be sending a package that includes LeVert and Taurean Prince to the Spurs in exchange for DeMar DeRozan. Before pushing through with the trade, the Spurs will first need to convince DeRozan to opt into the final year of his contract.

The suggested deal would be a no-brainer for the Spurs as it would allow them to turn DeRozan’s expiring contract into a potential centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in San Antonio.

“The 6’6″ wing has slick ball-handling skills and the ability to get his own shot. Though injuries have cropped up several times during his young career, LeVert has excelled whenever healthy and given the opportunity to play a significant offensive role. In 31 starts with the Nets this past season, he averaged 22.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds while hitting 37.4 percent of his threes. The San Antonio Spurs almost never make trades, but with DeRozan’s contract expiring after the 2020-21 season, they’d be foolish to pass on this one.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Unlike in Brooklyn, LeVert undeniably has more chances of becoming a legitimate superstar in San Antonio. Being traded to the Spurs will not only give him an assurance of more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor but also the opportunity to play under one of the best coaches in league history in Gregg Popovich.

The potential deal would also be beneficial for the Nets. In exchange for LeVert and Prince, they would be receiving a veteran superstar in DeRozan. DeRozan may remain hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, but he would still address the Nets’ need for additional star power around KD and Uncle Drew. DeRozan would give them a very reliable third scoring option and facilitator who has plenty of playoff experience.