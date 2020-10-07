Kate Bock Flaunts Her Insanely Toned Midsection And Slim Figure In Latest Instagram Post

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Bock showcased her flat midsection and slim legs in her latest October 6 Instagram update, which was shared with her 724,000 followers.

In the photo, Kate, who is dating Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, wore a cropped jean jacket that fell just above the upper part of her sculpted abs and was mostly worn unbuttoned. The top’s sleeves covered her entire arms as well as the majority of her hands.

She paired the denim with what appeared to be white cotton underwear. The bottoms rose just below her belly button as she exposed her long, toned legs. The model also appeared to be wearing a pair of knee-high boots, as they were just barely visible at the bottom of the snap.

Kate’s photographer seemed to capture her mid-stride while on a jog, based on her pose and by her caption. Both of her arms were bent at the elbow, and her right arm was positioned in front of her body as her left was cocked back away from the camera. Both of her hands were clenched into fists as she ran. Kate flaunted her insanely toned midsection as she posed.

Kate’s long blond hair fell down both sides of her shoulders in loose waves as it bounced in the air. She had a soft smile on her face as she gazed down at the ground for the picture.

The photo was taken in a black-and-white filter. It appeared to have been shot in a field of some sort, as a large dirt field and a line of trees were visible in the background.

According to the geotag, the pic was taken in New York. Kate also tagged her photographer, EB Denim, and Live the Process in the snap.

Kate’s most recent Instagram update received well over 4,000 likes in an hour. It also got numerous comments from fans that were in awe of her figure and her unique attire.

“STUNNING,” one person stated, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Incredibly stunning and very beautiful,” another fan remarked.

“You look like a 90’s supermodel!” a third follower wrote.

Kate’s followers are accustomed to the model displaying her slim physique, according to a recent report by The Inquisitr. In the shot, she posed with a horse while she rocked a cowboy-inspired outfit that accentuated her slim waistline.

Like her most recent pic, that update received love from multiple supporters.