Kate Bock Flaunts Her Insanely Toned Midsection And Slim Figure In Latest Instagram Post

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock showcased her flat midsection and slim legs in her latest October 6 Instagram update, which was shared with her 724,000 followers.

In the photo, Kate, who is dating Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, wore a crop top jean jacket, which fell just above the start of her sculpted abs. The top’s sleeves covered her entire arms as well as the majority of her hands. Kate had all but one of the jacket’s buttoned.

She paired the denim with what appeared to be white cotton underwear. The bottoms rose just below her belly button and exposed her long, toned legs. The model also appeared to be wearing a pair of knee-high boots, as they were just barely visible in the bottom of the snap.

Kate’s photographer seemed to capture her mid-stride while on a jog, based on her pose and by her caption. Both of her arms were bent at the elbow, her right arm was towards the front of her body as her left was cocked back away from the snap. Both of her hands were clenched into fists as she ran. Kate’s outfit flaunted her insanely toned midsection as she posed mid-run.

Kate’s long, blond hair fell down both sides of her shoulders in loose waves as it bounced in the air. She had a soft smile on her face as she gazed down at the ground for the picture.

The photo was taken in a black and white filter and appeared to taken in a field of some sort, as there was a large dirt field and a line of trees on the horizon in the background of the shot.

The pic may have been taken in New York, as that was where Kate geotagged the post. She also tagged her photographer, EB Denim, and Live the Process in the snap.

Kate’s most recent Instagram update received well over 4,000 likes in an hour as well as numerous comments from fans that were in awe of her stunning figure accompanied by her unique attire.

“STUNNING,” one person stated, as they added a heart emoji to the comment.

“Incredibly stunning and very beautiful,” another fan remarked.

“You look like a 90’s supermodel!” a third follower wrote.

Kate’s followers are accustomed to the model displaying her slim physique, according to a recent report by The Inquisitr. In the shot, Kate posed with a horse while she rocked a cowboy inspired outfit that accentuated her slim waistline.

That update received over 16,000 likes and, like her most recent pic, received love from multiple supporters.