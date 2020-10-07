Britney Spears Slays In Lingerie Look With Sheer Black Stockings & Low-Rise Panties

Britney used a piece of statement jewelry to add a pop of color to her dark look.

Britney Spears traded her crop tops and tiny khaki shorts for a darker, racier look in her latest Instagram share. The “Toxic” songstress even gave fans a glimpse of her lingerie in the image, which she posted to her account on Tuesday.

Britney, 38, used the eye-catching photo of her all-black look to tease her mysterious “Red” project. She stood in front of a stark white backdrop with a padded piano bench directly behind her. She rocked a bralette that fit her like a glove. It boasted a high neckline and wide shoulders. A sheer floral lace overlay revealed just a hint of cleavage. The cups were lined with opaque fabric that prevented Britney from revealing too much. Fishnet accents curved around the bust, accentuating its shape. The elongated center gore was crafted out of fine mesh.

The sides of the garment featured unique circular trim for a modern, edgy touch. The neckline was adorned with a smaller version of the distinctive decoration, while classic scallop lace trimmed the hem. Britney’s ensemble included a more understated pair of panties that had a low-rise silhouette. Over the undergarment, she wore a pair of sheer stockings with a waistline that hit near the navel. The hose featured a smooth design around the hips and stomach area, while the legs boasted a striped houndstooth pattern.

The “Oops!…I Did It Again” hitmaker accessorized with one of the black ribbon chokers that she often wears in her fashion photos. She also added a pop of color to her look by pinning a large, extravagant brooch at her neck. The piece included a gold setting with glittering green gems. The biggest stone adorned the center, and it boasted a classic marquise shape. In her caption, the singer revealed that she had recently “found” the jewelry.

Britney wore her long, blond hair pulled up in a loose ponytail. The ends had been placed over her right shoulder. Her thick curtain bangs were side-swept, and the tip of a small piece of hair curved in front of her left eye. She gave the camera an intense look, sucking in her cheeks and puckering her lips as she stared directly at its lens. She posed with her hands on her hips, revealing that her fingernails were painted with bright pink polish.

The singer’s saucy snapshot amassed over 140,000 likes during the first two hours it was live on her account. In the comments section, her fans also let her know how much they adore her.

“I hope you’re feeling well, sweetie. You look gorgeous. Know that we love you so, so much, and we are here for you,” one admirer said.

“Giving me Blackout vibes queen, I’m in need of a Blackout 2.0 album,” another message read.

“QUEEN!!! you look so good! the fit, the eyes, the beauty! Top notch!!!!” gushed a third fan.