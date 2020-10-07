Qimmah Russo Shows Off Rock Hard Abs And Chiseled Physique As She Urges Fans To Get Outside And Sweat

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 6, saw the celebrity exercising and working up a sweat as she encouraged her fans to do the same via the caption for the video.

The video started with Qimmah walking along and getting hydrated before she commenced her daily exercise regime. She wore a pale gray crop top that plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of the model’s ample cleavage. She teamed this with a matching pair of shorts that clung to her form and showed off her pert derriere as well as her toned abs and a small belly button piercing. On her feet, she wore a pair of white runners. Her dark hair was slicked back into a ponytail in order to keep it out of the way while she was busy.

Once the celebrity had enough to drink, her first set of exercises were revealed. Performing some lunges and pushups, a text with the words “get outside!” appeared across the screen. She completed the update by jogging energetically on the spot, touching her knees to her hands with each step, her dark curls bouncing as she did so.

In the clip, she also stated that there was definitely something to be said about getting up early and doing a workout, indicating that it then set the tone for the rest of the day.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the clip had already garnered more than 2,600 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Gotta start the day off active,” one follower wrote in the comments section in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“Keep working it out gorgeous!” a fan exclaimed.

“I’ll be working out soon,” another user promised.

“Beautiful ball of energy,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji to further enhance their comment.

Many of her supporters also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. however, considering the content of Qimmah’s post, the muscly arm was also in regular use as well.

Qimmah likes to show off her amazing physique in a variety of different ways on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she opted to wear a micro-mini that helped to highlight just how much the fitness guru works out.