Patrick Mahomes’ Pregnant Finacée Brittany Matthews Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Leggings While Jogging

Brittany Matthews – who recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – looked effortless adorable in a two-photo set for a recent Instagram update. In the pics, she rocked tight-fitting leggings while going out for a run.

The 24-year-old recently announced she and her fiancé are expecting a child, but the well-known fitness model is still finding time for her workout routine. In this update, Matthews was photographed on a path in a park on a sunny day. She was surrounded by trees, and looked glowing as the sunlight shone through.

The social media influencer had her long golden-blond hair tied up in a double bun. Matthews sported an outfit from Balance Athletica that included a yellow long cropped tank top. It was loose in the front – which covered her baby bump – and had cross straps in the back. She also wore a pair of light blue leggings that outlined her toned legs. The Texas native had on a pair of multi-colored sneakers and a pink smartwatch.

In the first slide, Matthews was filmed from behind for a full-body shot. She was captured mid-stride as she jogged down the walkway. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her curvy backside and toned legs in the tight-fitting pants. Matthews was shot from the front for the second snap. There was a smile across her beautiful face as she stared off-camera while jogging. The sunlight made her blond hair glow, and fans caught an eyeful of her chiseled thighs.

For the caption, the former soccer pro mentioned always glowing and included bright sun and sparkle emoji. She tagged the sportswear company in both the caption and the snaps before uploading the post on Tuesday.

Many of Matthews’ 696,000 Instagram followers quickly flocked to the photos, and more than 13,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over 40 minutes after they went online. She had close to 70 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with different-colored heart emoji. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments on both Matthews’ figure and wardrobe.

“Being pregnant is the best!!! You look great,” one supportive follower wrote.

“No one smiles like that on a run. Its a good smile though,” an Instagram user joked.

“You are absolutely glowing,” another added.

Several fans requested a how-to video on achieving the fitness model’s double bun.

“I need a tutorial on your hair style so cute!” one wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Matthews posted a video where she worked out at her home gym.