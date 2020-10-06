Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous Buns While Wearing Skintight Hotpants In Front Of A Full Length Mirror

Instagram model and Miss Bumbum World 2019 titleholder Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.4 million followers with her latest picture that showed off her famous derriere. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 6 saw the celebrity standing in front of a full-length mirror while she took a selfie.

Suzy opted to wear a pair of bright pink hot pants which clung to her form and highlighted her booty as she posed side-on to the mirror. As she took the snap, she raised one leg slightly in order to further accentuate her chiseled physique, resting one hand on her toned thigh as she did so.

The celebrity teamed the hot pants with a tightly-fitted yellow crop top. This item of clothing only just covered her ample cleavage.

Her dark hair was styled in loose waves and casually hung down over her back as she turned and held up her phone in order to capture the selfie. In the background, her bathroom was on display. A large variety of make-up and personal items were shown strewn across the benchtop. However, for most of her fans, the priority was not the background of the shot.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the photo had already amassed 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

A lot of the comments were in Spanish. However, the single word “hermosa” was often used. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful,” a definite indicator of how impressed her fans were by Suzy’s latest update.

“The queen of the world,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Suzy, you are so hot baby,” a fourth person wrote, not only adding further commentary in Spanish but peppering their post with several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji in order to avoid the language barrier as well as to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the content, the peach one was also used regularly, as was the bomb emoji.

Suzy regularly posts scantily clad updates that would be considered somewhat scandalous to some. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent post saw her kneeling on all fours next to an inground swimming pool with her buns proudly on display. As to be expected, this instantly impressed her avid fans, who couldn’t wait to post their thoughts about the image to the star’s official social media account.