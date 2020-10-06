Brooklyn Decker Goes Scantily Clad In White Lingerie To Remind Followers To Create A Voting Plan

The former 'Sports Illustrated' cover girl stunned in a sizzling throwback snap.

Brooklyn Decker’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The model-turned-actress posted a sizzling “thirst trap” to attract the eyes of her followers so that she could remind them to create their voting plan for the upcoming presidential election.

The post hit the Grace & Frankie star’s page on Tuesday and kicked off with a steamy throwback snap from her modeling days. A watermark in the upper right corner indicated that it was from one of Brooklyn’s features in GQ Magazine, which appeared to be from 2012. She was seen laying stomach-down across the floor, propping herself up on her elbows as she gazed back at the camera with a fierce expression on her face. Her platinum locks spilled messily in front of her head, however, she was still able to meet the lens with her piercing blue eyes to shot it a sultry stare.

The now 33-year-old looked hotter than ever in the scandalous snap as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a set of white lingerie that left very little to the imagination. She rocked a semi-sheer mesh bra that fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her ample assets as she worked the camera. It has thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

Brooklyn sported a pair of white panties in the flashback shot as well. The lingerie boasted a cheeky cut that exposed her pert derriere, and also offered fans a glimpse at her lean legs and sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips to draw eyes to her taut stomach and tiny waist.

The upload also included two more slides, though they did not include photos from any more of the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s racy shoots. Instead, they were filled with graphics that detailed the different methods of voting one can choose for the upcoming election, which Brooklyn encouraged her followers to decide on in the caption of the post.

Brooklyn’s intentions certainly proved to be powerful, as her post has attracted considerable attention from her 655,000 followers. It has racked up nearly 8,000 likes within seven hours of going live as well as dozens of comments from fans agreeing to get out and vote.

“Using your platform PERFECT! Thank YOU!” one person wrote.

“Haha! You got my attention!! I am so gonna vote!! You hottie!” responded another fan.

“Booty…perfect to grab attention to the critical importance of registering and voting!!!!!! PERFECT booty too,” a third follower remarked.

“More content like this please,” requested another fan.

Brooklyn isn’t the only famous face utilizing the thirst trap to encourage participation in the election next month. Model Ashley Graham recently reminded her fans to vote with a sexy Polaroid snap in which she exposed her chest in an open leather top. Stella Maxwell took things even further, stripping down to nothing more than a thong and thigh-high boots to tout the cause.