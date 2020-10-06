Camila Bernal Kneels In The Sand In A Thong Bikini While She Feeds Pink Flamingos

Instagram model Camila Bernal delighted her 1.4 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 6, showed the celebrity kneeling in the sand as she fed several pink flamingos.

Camila wore a pink thong bikini in a tie-dyed pattern as she knelt in the waters of Flamingo Beach, which is on Renaissance Island, Aruba. It is obviously her favorite travel destination at the moment as she has shared several snaps from this location over the last week.

Her bikini top did up in a halterneck fashion, tying at the back and plunging down low in the front, showing off plenty of her cleavage. The next image in the set revealed the celebrity from behind and Camila’s rounded booty was prominently on display as a result of the cut of the swimwear.

In the first pic, Camila was shown from the side. Her long brunette locks were wet, as though she had just been for a dip in the pristine ocean. Leaning forward, she reached out for one of the pink flamingos and her fingers rest against a bird’s long beak. Judging by the position of the sun, which was situated low on the horizon, it was approaching nighttime, although there was still plenty of light left in the day.

In the second, photo, Camila could be seen holding some sort of food in her hand as she tried to lure the animals to feed. However, this time, the birds did not seem quite so interested.

As soon as Camila posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the set had already gathered more than 7,300 likes and a lot of attention from her adoring fanbase via the comments section.

“You are so Beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Can’t decide which view is better… the scenery or you,” a fan declared.

“I woulda been the crazy bird pecking the cake,” another user stated, obviously more concerned about the birds than the model.

“Nice pic,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji. However, there were also plenty of instances of the peach one in obvious reference to Camila’s curvaceous booty.

Camila is well known for her killer curves, which she regularly flaunts in skimpy swimwear to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her figure while going topless at a different beach while vacationing at Aruba.