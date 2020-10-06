Britney Spears Dances In A Crop Top & Skimpy Shorts For Latest Instagram Update

Pop star Britney Spears surprised her 26.5 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing video in which she showed off her dance moves while rocking a revealing ensemble. She danced to the song “I’m On Fire” from the band Awolnation, and tagged the band’s Instagram page in the caption.

Britney was in her palatial home in the clip, on an expanse of tiled floor. A living room area with plenty of cozy-looking couches was visible in the background, and one wall was nearly entirely covered with large windows that allowed natural light to filter into the space.

She showed off her fit figure in a romantic white crop top that featured puffed sleeves and a low-cut neckline that showed off a hint of cleavage. Ruched material draped over her ample assets, and the top had a tie detail in the middle, with thick straps hanging down her stomach. The garment ended an inch or two below her breasts, leaving plenty of her bronzed skin exposed.

Britney paired the cropped shirt with colorful shorts that left little to the imagination. The bottoms had a vertical striped pattern incorporating shades of blue, lime green, indigo, pink and more. The hem barely grazed her thigh, leaving her sculpted legs on full display, and she appeared to have rolled the waistband down so that more of her stomach was visible in the sexy look.

Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy high ponytail, with several strands remaining loose to frame her gorgeous face. She was barefoot in the clip, and she busted out several moves in the casual outfit. A thin sheen of sweat had formed on her sun-kissed skin, and her cardio-heavy routine featured spins, arm movements, and much more. She kept her gaze focused on the camera throughout the clip, and shook her hips, showing off her fit physique.

Britney’s followers absolutely loved the personality-packed share, and the post received over 125,600 views within 30 minutes. It also racked up 1,770 comments from her eager audience.

“Queen of spinning around,” one fan wrote.

“That smile & body,” another follower commented, including a flame emoji and heart eyes emoji in his remark.

“You bring me so much joy,” a third fan chimed in.

“QUEEN! You’re beautiful, you’re talented, you’re EVERYTHING!” another follower added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Britney posted a shot in which she got all dolled up in a stunning party dress. She rocked a strapless white number with jewelled embellishments along the torso, along with a voluminous skirt. Britney flashed a smile at the camera in the snap, clarifying in the caption that the blurred flash of light near her shoulder wasn’t a part of the dress.