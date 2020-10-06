Aussie Model Olivia Mathers Splashes Around In The Ocean In A Cheeky Floral Bikini

Olivia Mathers is slaying Instagram yet again. The Aussie model frequently thrills her followers with sizzling, bikini-clad updates, and continued the trend in her most recent share on Tuesday.

The upload included a total of three photos that captured Olivia enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Gold Coast, Queensland. She stood knee-deep in the water in the trio of shots while the waves flowed in around her and the sun spilled down over to illuminate the beauty’s flawless figure.

Of course, a day by the ocean called for the perfect swimwear and Olivia’s certainly did not seem to disappoint. She slipped into a flirty floral two-piece from Topanga Swim that left little to the imagination, adding some serious heat to her already scorching-hot feed.

Olivia stunned in the skimpy, bright blue bikini that was covered in dainty white flowers — a design that popped against her deep, allover tan. The set included a triangle-style top with thin straps that knotted tightly around her back, accentuating her slender frame. It showcased the social media star’s toned arms and shoulders while its plunging neckline flaunted an amount of cleavage as she splashed around in the water. At one point in the post, the model was captured posing in profile to the camera, revealing that her swim top also exposed an eyeful of underboob to give her look even more of a seductive vibe.

On her lower half, the Australian bombshell rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally as sexy. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her toned legs and hips, as well as a cheeky cut that left her round booty partially bare. It was tied high up on her hips in bows that helped to highlight her trim waist, taut stomach, and chiseled abs.

Olivia left her light brown locks down as she frolicked in the ocean. They were parted in the middle and spilled messily down to her shoulders, gently blowing in the breeze around her head. She also added a pair of gold hoop earrings and several statement rings to give her beach day look the perfect hint of bling.

Fans certainly seemed impressed at the sight of Olivia’s phenomenal physique, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Wow amazing photos,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” praised another fan.

“Olivia, you’re the prettiest ever,” a third follower declared.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The triple-pic upload has also racked up nearly 30,000 likes within 13 hours of going live.