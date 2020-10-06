Anna Nystrom Looks Radiant In A Figure-Hugging White Activewear Set

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom stunned her 8.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous shot in which she flaunted her radiant beauty in an activewear set. The ensemble she wore was from her own label, Ryvelle, and she tagged Ryvelle’s Instagram page in both the picture itself as well as the caption.

Anna stood in front of a wall covered in horizontal wooden planks stained a chestnut hue, and the photo was taken in Stockholm, Sweden, as the geotag indicated. Natural light appeared to be shining down on Anna, illuminating her sun-kissed skin.

She wore a sports bra with a simple yet sexy silhouette. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms on display, and the neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. White fabric hugged her ample assets and a band stretched horizontally around her body just below her breasts, flaunting several inches of her stomach.

She paired the top with matching bottoms in the same pale hue. The leggings she wore were high-waisted, with the thick waistband accentuating her hourglass shape. The fabric stretched over her hips and shapely thighs, clinging to every inch of her sculpted lower body. The leggings had a narrow vertical panel of mesh fabric extending down the sides of her legs, adding a bit of visual interest to the look.

Anna’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls. She had one arm extended slightly and the other hand was buried in her hair, tossing it until she appeared to be surrounded by a cloud of golden tresses.

Anna kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, and her flawless features were on full display in the steamy shot. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 34,000 likes within two hours. It also racked up 336 comments from her eager fans.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented simply, followed by two flame emoji.

“Looking good in anything,” another follower remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“White spandex is hard to pull off. For most people…” one fan commented, complimenting the bold look on Anna’s fit figure.

“Stunningly beautiful, Anna have a great evening,” another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna surprised her followers with an artistic black-and-white shot in which she paired a white cropped shirt, figure-hugging miniskirt, and oversized blazer. The look, which she shared as a simple Sunday update for her audience, fit her body perfectly.