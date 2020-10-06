‘DWTS’ Fans Insist Tyra Banks’ Live TV Elimination Mishap Wouldn’t Have Happened To Tom Bergeron

Viewers continue to blame the new host for a major mistake with the elimination announcement.

Dancing with the Stars fans are insisting that the shocking elimination mishap that took on Monday night’s live show would never have happened to Tom Bergeron.

After newcomer Tyra Banks incorrectly announced the order of the couples to be eliminated on the ABC broadcast, longtime fans blamed her for the screw-up, despite the fact that her co-stars have come to her defense by saying the incident wasn’t her fault.

Viewers watched in horror as Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were called back on stage after Banks had already deemed them “safe.” The freshman DWTS host explained there was an “error” and that the duo was in fact in the bottom two.

Eric McCandless / ABC

After the show aired, Banks posted to Twitter to tell her followers that it was live TV and the wrong names were on the cards she was given. But even that set viewers off as they accused the newcomer and executive producer of blaming her behind-the-scenes staff for the mistake.

In comments to Bergeron’s latest Instagram post about unrelated news, seen here, followers said the mishap wouldn’t have occurred if he was still the host on the ABC dance-off.

“The live blooper wouldn’t have happened with you there!!” one fan wrote.

Others noted that while the faux pas still “could” have still occurred, the OG emcee would have handled it better than Banks.

“Tom wouldn’t have made it a point to tell everyone it wasn’t his fault,” another wrote. “He would have made a huge joke about it.”

On Twitter, another viewer agreed.

“All I’m saying is that never would have happened to [Tom Bergeron]. And if it did, he would have made it hilarious and not cringe.”

And another Twitter user told Bergeron he is missed on the show.

“Last night was a hot mess & you & your quick wit could have handled it so much better than Tyra!!” the social media user wrote.

Bergeron has been careful not to say anything negative about his replacement, and he did not appear to reply to any of the comments about how she handled the mishap.

DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have confirmed that the mixup was not Banks’ fault and was instead a technical issue regarding the counting of viewer votes. The America’s Next Top Model alum was reportedly given the wrong names to read, and Carrie Ann urged critics not to blame the new host for the gaffe.

As for Bergeron, he is a master at on-the-spot TV recoveries. In the early days of Dancing With the Stars, the seasoned TV personality didn’t miss a beat when contestant Marie Osmond fainted onstage.