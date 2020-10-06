Bella Thorne Shakes Her Derriere In Daisy Dukes For Video With Teala Dunn, Katie Sigmond, & Carrington Durham

Bella visited members of the Clubhouse in Beverly Hills.

Bella Thorne made a surprise appearance in a video featuring members of Clubhouse BH, a collective of content creators and influencers based in Beverly Hills.

On Monday, the group’s official Instagram page posted a clip of the former Disney Channel actress getting her groove on with YouTuber Teala Dunn, TikTok star Katie Sigmond, and Instagram model Carrington Durham.

The footage was shot inside the spacious mansion where the social media superstars live and work together. The women danced on a plush gray rug in a living area. A crystal chandelier shaped like a huge globe hung from the tall ceiling in the luxurious space. Behind them, a staircase led up to the second story.

Bella, 22, rocked a pair of super-short Daisy Dukes. The denim cutoffs featured a light wash, high waistline, and frayed hems. She teamed the skimpy bottoms with a lavender crop top that had a V-neck and a button-up front. Like her shorts, the garment was skintight. She completed her outfit with pink trainers and a small coordinating purse slung over one shoulder and across her chest.

Bella’s jewelry included multiple rings, a diamond-encrusted watch, and a silver lariat necklace. She also accessorized with statement earrings that featured strings of star-shaped charms and large crescent moons. The former Shake It Up star wore her red hair styled in playful pigtails.

Teala, 23, sported a tied-up crop top crafted out of a combination of solid black material and taupe plaid fabric. Her high-waisted, pleated shorts boasted the same plaid pattern. She completed her outfit with Nike shoes that were red, white, and black. Her dark, waist-length hair was curled.

Carrington, 20, was clad in a pale blue cropped sweatshirt that featured the likeness of The Powerpuff Girls character Bubbles. She coupled it with a coordinating pleated skater skirt. On her feet, she rocked white sneakers with silver accents. Her blond mane was styled in a high ponytail.

Katie, 18, wore a rose-petal pink skater skirt and a cropped, tie-dyed tank top that was a light purple hue. It was emblazoned with a silver Chanel logo. Her shoes were a pair of pale pink trainers. She wore her long blond hair in low pigtails.

The song that Bella and the influencers shook their derrieres to was “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland. In response to the video, some fans expressed surprise at seeing Bella with the Clubhouse crew. A number of commenters also noticed that The Babysitter: Killer Queen actress hadn’t removed one of the tags on the back of her Daisy Dukes.

“Why is the tag still on her shorts,” read a message from one Instagram user.

“My girl Bella at the Club House?!” another fan exclaimed.

“If Bella is there, I’ll start following the clubhouse,” a third admirer declared.