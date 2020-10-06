‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve & Kayla Get Shocking News, Victor Fires Xander

Days of Our Lives will end its week on Wednesday, October 7. The soap has been preempted on Thursday and Friday, making the midweek episode the last until Monday, and spoilers for the show reveal that there will be plenty to watch.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will be completely shocked to learn that Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) has accused their son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) of rape.

Allie revealed to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and police officer Lani Price (Sal Stowers) that she had met Tripp while they were both in London. The pair hit it off and she was very drunk. She says she remembers being assaulted and saying no to her attacker, which she claimed to be Tripp.

Allie also revealed that the rape resulted in her pregnancy, and that Tripp is the father of her newborn baby, Henry. However, Tripp tells a very different story. He revealed to his dad that he and Allie met, and that he walked her home from a party to make sure she got back safely. He then claimed that he couldn’t be the father of her son because the two were never intimate.

When Steve and Kayla hear the news of Allie’s allegations they will be sick about it. Kayla has her own experience with rape, so she will likely take the allegations very seriously. However, Tripp will most likely maintain his innocence and stick to his story.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will fire his nephew, Xander (Paul Telfer) from his position as CEO of Titan Industries. While Victor originally gave Xander the job, he later added his son, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), when he came to town demanding the title. The two men then were both named CEO, but weren’t thrilled about sharing the job.

Xander decided that he was going to figure out a way to get Philip out of the picture, and brewed up a plan with Jan Spears. Jan then went to the police to file a complaint against Philip, which landed him in jail. However, it seems that the truth will soon come out and that Victor will fire Xander for his devious deception.

Meanwhile, Philip will make a mysterious phone call. Will he seek to get revenge against Xander and Jan?

In addition, Claire will get to know the brand new Titan intern, Charlie. It seems that there could be a love connection between the pair.