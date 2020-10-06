Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Life Hangs In The Balance

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 7, tease that Abby asks Chance to ditch Adam for good while Sharon and Nick worry about their youngest daughter. Finally, Chelsea’s life is in danger, and it is caused by the person who should love her the most.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) wants Chance (Donny Boaz) to cut ties with Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. The walls are closing in on Adam with the authorities in Kansas investigating his crimes. Chance really wants to stay in Genoa City and work for the Genoa City Police Department. However, there’s a possibility that he will lose out on the job because Paul (Doug Davidson) put the dots together and realizes that Chance and Adam did something untoward in Las Vegas.

Abby has allowed herself to love again after so much turmoil. Chance admitted recently that he wants to have children, and Abby is scared to try for a family again, but she is at least willing to consider it. However, Chance’s association with Adam threatens their happiness. Although Chance says he loves Abby, it may be impossible for him to write Adam off entirely.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) worry about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Sharon is home after her surgery, and she should be focused entirely on her recovery. However, because of Billy’s (Jason Thompson) story revealing the truth of Adam stealing Faith at birth, the teen is experiencing her peers’ cruelty as they bully her because of what her uncle did.

Although Sharon pushes plenty of blame at Billy, Nick places it squarely on Adam since he’s the one who stole Faith in the first place. Mostly, though, no matter who is to blame, the parents worry about their daughter, who thankfully has a sister like Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to step in. Her other sister Summer (Hunter King) and her aunt Abby might also wait in the wings to help her handle the mean girls.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) takes an unexpected trip. She thinks that she can shame Billy into retracting the exposé on Adam. Sure, the whole world has already read it, but somehow Chelsea thinks a retraction would change things. Not surprisingly, Billy is not even a little bit willing to budge, despite their shared history and the child they had together, whom Victoria (Amelia Heinle) adopted. Billy even goes soo far as to warn Chelsea that there is a part two coming.

After she leaves in defeat, Chelsea finds herself in a life-threatening situation, and it is all because of Adam’s actions.