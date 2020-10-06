Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Curves & Killer Legs In Skintight Black Outfit

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony looked stunning in a chic outfit that highlighted her hourglass figure for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she took a selfie wearing a body-hugging shirt and a short skirt that flaunted her defined legs.

The Irish bombshell usually posts photos from the gym in workout gear, but for this update she showcased her gains in an eye-catching evening look. O’Mahony snapped the pic while standing in front of a mirror on gray flooring. There was a white wall behind her with gray borders, and a clock and fireplace were visible in the background.

O’Mahony managed to capture a full-body shot as she turned slightly to the side. The popular YouTuber kept her left leg straight, but stood on the toes of her right foot which helped accentuate her curves. She placed her left hand on her waist, and held the camera up with her right hand. Her long dark hair was parted to the side and it flowed down her back as she tilted her head and flashed a smile while staring into the screen.

The 22-year-old sported a long-sleeved black turtleneck that hugged onto her chest and outlined her assets. O’Mahony also wore a matching high-waist skirt that had silver buttons up the front. The social media influencer had on a pair of black boots, and accessorized with a scrunchy on one wrist and bracelets on the other. Her dark ensemble and tanned figure popped against the light backdrop, and fans were treated to a glimpse of her curvy physique and toned legs.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned she was headed out for dinner at a restaurant before the next lockdown in Ireland began. She also sent well-wishes to her followers, and added heart and dizzy emoji before uploading the image on Tuesday.

Many of the model’s 692,000 Instagram followers flocked to the selfie, and nearly 8,300 made their way to the like button in just over two hours after it was posted. O’Mahony had just under 50 comments in that time, as her replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about the influencer’s figure and seasonal wardrobe.

“I might have to copy this whole outfit,” one follower replied.

“Enjoy your dinner! You look amazing,” a fan wrote while adding several heart emoji.

“Gorgeous lady! I’m sure things will pass. It is unfortunate that they’re re-closing things for you!” another added.

“My favorite outfit combo. Love this season of the year,” one follower commented.

