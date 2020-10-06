Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons & More Rock Stars React To The Death Of Eddie Van Halen

The rock world reacted to the death of the Van Halen legend with social media tributes.

The death of Eddie Van Halen has shocked the music world. The Van Halen co-founder and guitarist passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica Tuesday with his wife, Janie, his son, Wolfgang, and his brother and bandmate Alex by his bedside, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Van Halen was 65.

Fans and fellow musicians flooded social media with tributes to the legendary msuician following his death, including his former bandmate Sammy Hagar, who replaced original lead singer David Lee Roth in the band in 1985. Hagar shared a photo with him and Eddie on Twitter as he revealed that he is at a loss for words over his passing.

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

Other rockers also reacted to the death of the music legend with photos and memories of their time with him.

“My heart is broken,” wrote KISS bassist Gene Simmons on Twitter. “Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ”

“Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother,” tweeted Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Singer Cat Stevens also paid tribute on Twitter with a black and white photo of the late guitarist. Stevens described the Van Halen co-founder as a “guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration.”

Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton posted a tweet to say he couldn’t believe Van Halen is gone and that he was born to be great. The Aerosmith rocker added that here’s a huge band somewhere in Heaven and “I think I know who’s playing lead.”

In addition, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx said he is “crushed” over the sad news.

“RIP Eddie Van Halen,” he tweeted. ” You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.”

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi also shared a photo as he posed with his late friend in happier times, in a post which can be seen below. The legendary rocker remembered Van Halen as “special” and kind-hearted.

I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020

Van Halen’s friendships in the music world extended outside of the rock category, Country singer Kenny Chesney also shared a series of pics as he reminisced about his bond with the late guitarist. Chesney recalled sharing the stage with the famous brothers at a stadium show in Los Angeles.

Keith Urban also wrote that the loss of Van Halen has hit him “hard” as he described him as an “innovator.”