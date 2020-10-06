Janie Liszewski: Who Is Eddie Van Halen’s Wife?

Janie Liszewski lost her husband, legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, on Tuesday after the musician died of cancer, as reported by The Inquisitr. Van Halen’s second wife had worked as an actress and stuntwoman and later became her husband’s publicist.

She Was Born In 1970 In Pennsylvania

According to IMDB, Janie was born in Pennsylvania in 1970. At the time, her future husband, Eddie, would have been 15 years old and, with his brother Alex, learning the ropes of rock and roll.

As she’s not a public figure, little is known about her childhood or personal life prior to her career.

She Got Her Start In The Entertainment Industry As A Late Teen

Janie’s first acting credit came in 1989, as “Wet T-Shirt Girl” in the low-budget action movie Princess Warrior. She would go on to have only four more named acting credits over the next two decades, with her final and most high-profile gig coming on a 2003 episode of CSI: Miami.

In addition to her acting credits, she also worked as a stuntwoman for a period of time in the early 2000s. Between 2001 and 2005, she appeared in 15 roles as a stunt performer in both credited and uncredited roles, including stints on Mulholland Drive, Along Came Polly, and Spider-Man 2.

She Married Eddie Van Halen In 2009 And Later Became His Publicist

As People reported, Eddie and Janie tied the knot in an exceptionally low-key ceremony in 2009 after having dated for three years.

Saying “I do” at the guitarist’s Studio City, California, mansion, the couple wore flip-flops while Eddie’s son, Wolfgang, who was 18 at the time, served as best man. Janie’s future brother-in-law, Alex Van Halen, who is an ordained minister, officiated. Her mother gave her away while her sister served as maid of honor.

Eddie’s first wife, Valerie Bertinelli, to whom he was married for 25 years and with whom he maintained a friendship even after their divorce, was also in attendance.

As Eddie had famously battled alcoholism earlier in his life, there was no alcohol served at the reception. Instead, guests were treated to hamburgers, corn dogs, and lemonade.

After the nuptials, the pair flew off to New York, Germany, and Eddie’s birthplace of The Netherlands, for their honeymoon.

She Battled Non-Cancerous Thyroid Nodules Late Last Year

In the Instagram post seen above, Janie, using her married name on social media, admitted that she had been dealing with abnormal nodules on her thyroid. Fortunately, they were not cancerous.

She Continues To Work As A Publicist

Liszewski owns and operates the Los Angeles publicity agency High Profile Media.

On the About section of her website, she describes herself and her career.

“HPM is a Los Angeles based firm founded by Janie Van Halen. For over 14 years, Janie has established herself as an authority on cultural insights, marketing strategy and development. She has spent over two decades in a myriad of dynamic public relations, club and concert promotions, and marketing/advertising positions. Before that Janie was a stunt woman.”

In addition to her late husband, her clients include Van Halen as a band, singer-songwriter Jennifer Hope, and dance team Diva Dance.