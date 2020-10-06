Normani Wows Wearing Off-The-Shoulder Blue Gown & Red Gloves For ‘Teen Vogue’

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer has done a shoot for Teen Vogue and looked very glamorous for the occasion.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a poofy off-the-shoulder blue gown. The garment fell down past her knees and displayed her decolletage. Normani paired the ensemble with long red gloves and strappy heels of the same color that featured tassels hanging off the front. She accessorized herself with large dangling silver jeweled earrings while styling her long dark hair in braids. Normani wore her hair down and left the baby hairs to rest on her forehead.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images with one upload.

In the first shot, the former Fifth Harmony member was captured resting her left hand to the side of her face. Normani was snapped fairly side-on and showcased a hint of her profile, which highlighted her stunning facial features. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression, boasting her natural beauty.

In the next slide, Normani was photographed closer-up with both her hands raised. She covered her mouth and the bottom of her nose while staring at the camera with her piercing eyes.

In the third and final frame, Normani was caught further back while sitting on a chair. She crossed her arms and looked fixated on something in front of her.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, Ashanti Lation, makeup artist, Grace Pae, fashion stylist, Zerina Akers, the photographer, Micaiah Carter.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 280,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“You are literally divine every day,” one user wrote.

“Your beauty is unbelievable omggg,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“This color on you is stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“YESSS QUEEN! Look at you serving,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed a sexy bridal look for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show. Normani wowed in a white bra with lace detailing. She paired the outfit with a mesh knit slip skirt and latex stockings of the same color. Normani completed her ensemble with strappy heels and long white gloves while wrapping a sheer veil over her head. She sported her dark wavy shoulder-length hair down with a full fringe and accessorized with a jeweled necklace.