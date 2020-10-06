Cassie Randolph’s Restraining Order Against ‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Extended

The first court hearing related to Cassie Randolph’s allegations against The Bachelor Colton Underwood took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday. As a result of the hearing, her restraining order against her ex-boyfriend was extended for a month.

According to Us Weekly, neither Cassie nor Colton were in the courtroom. Rather, lawyers representing each of them attended.

Nearly a month ago, Cassie filed her initial paperwork requesting protection. Soon after that, details regarding the allegations emerged. She was granted a preliminary order of protection, with a court hearing set for October 6.

The attorneys reportedly told the judge that both sides were trying to resolve the issues amicably. The judge agreed to extend the restraining order, and at this point, it will continue until the next scheduled appearance on November 6.

It turns out that Cassie is not relying solely on that filing to keep her safe in this situation. Per TMZ, she filed a police report on Wednesday night that was connected to some of her allegations.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

One of the things that Cassie detailed in her original filing was that Colton had planted a tracking device on her vehicle. Now, she filed a police report regarding that specific incident.

Cassie’s lawyer Bryan Freedman spoke with the media outlet to provide some insight into the decision to file the report.

“It was her intention to first, try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect. We are confident this is possible,” Freedman shared.

ET Online also noted that the attorneys agreed that they would contact the court prior to the planned November date if an amicable resolution between Cassie and Colton was reached.

A source indicated that The Bachelor stars were seemingly close to agreeing on a private resolution, but she was said to have felt indecisive. Cassie and Colton are not communicating directly on this. Rather, everything is going through their respective lawyers.

“It’s all a little confusing because Colton actually apologized to her before things were even made public,” the insider said.

Colton went back home to Colorado for a while as some of this escalated. Sources said that her decision to file last month came when she learned that Colton was about to return to Los Angeles.

“Of course she’s been upset by the situation. It’s serious. But she is focusing on herself and her schoolwork and trying to move forward,” the source notes.

For now, it seems unlikely that anything more will happen with this situation for the time being. In November, more information regarding how things have progressed should be made available and The Bachelor fans are hoping for the best for both Cassie and Colton.