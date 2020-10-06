Holly Sonders Goes Topless In A Pair Of Booty Shorts While Sitting On A Ladder

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders shared yet another racy Instagram upload on Tuesday afternoon. The model went scantily clad in the photo, which was taken for Fitness Gurls Magazine.

Holly looked smoking hot in the shot as she opted to go topless while wearing nothing but a pair of spandex booty shorts. The skimpy bottoms wrapped snugly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs.

She used her hands and a hammer to cover her bare chest. However, her abundant cleavage was still in full view for the pic. Her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, as well as her toned arms were also highlighted in the snap. She accessorized the look with multiple rings on her fingers and a pair of blue heels on her feet.

Holly sat on a green ladder with chipped paint in the photo. She had one foot on the ground as she placed the other on the first rung of the ladder. She leaned forward and pushed her booty out. She had a hammer in her hands while turning her head to the side and lifting her chin upward.

In the background, a glass door could be seen, as well as a cinderblock. In the caption of the post, Holly asked her followers to guess what she was building with her crew. She geotagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her bare back.

Holly’s 479,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their support for the snap by clicking the like button more than 2,300 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 60 messages in the comments section.

“Short shorts and abs. What else can a guy ask for?” one follower wrote.

“Even though your not wearing a shirt I can’t stop looking at those legs, another admitted.

“Sculpted.. that 6 pack!” a third user gushed.

“You look absolutely amazing,” a fourth person declared.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless physique in her online uploads. She’s become known for filling her timeline with photos of herself rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed on top of a putting green while wearing a navy blue bikini. To date, that post has raked in more than 6,500 likes and over 100 comments.