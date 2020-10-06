Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang Posts Touching Tribute Following Dad’s Death: ‘I Love You So Much, Pop’

Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65.

Eddie Van Halen’s only son, Wolfgang Van Halen, took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to his dad following his death.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop,” Wolfgang wrote a short while ago.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer. Wolfgang is Eddie Van Halen’s only son. His mom is television personality Valerie Bertinelli.

He Was Born In 1991

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Wolfgang Van Halen was born March 16, 1991, while his father was at the height of his legendary career. Himself named after another legendary musician — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — the younger Van Halen would later tell Guitar World that he didn’t know his father was a famous musician until he was in his teens, and he began seeing his dad on pictures of CDs.

“I remember once when we got home from a trip and we were at LAX. I was probably only six, and I was half passed out and my mom was holding me. I just remember a bunch of flashing lights because paparazzi were following us. That’s the only memory I have that was unusual,” he said of his childhood.

His Musician Father Didn’t Push Him Into Music

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Growing up the son and nephew of Rock & Roll royalty, Wolfgang was of course exposed to his father and uncle Alex’s means of making a living. He would oft sit on the studio floor and watch them play, and when Alex was away, he would “bang away” at his drum set.

By his 10th birthday, his dad had given him his first drum set. However, by his teens he had moved away from the drums, and into the electric guitar and later, the bass.

Eventually, he would find himself jamming with his dad and uncle. He said that it was intimidating at first, but he eventually realized that the band’s sound, with the teenager handling the bass, was gelling.