Donald Trump Says He Will End All Stimulus Bill Negotiations Until After Election

President Donald Trump said that he will halt all negotiations with Democrats on a new stimulus bill until after the election, sharing his intentions via Twitter on Tuesday, October 6, according to CNN. A new stimulus bill, which would potentially provide a second wave of stimulus checks and relief to Americans during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, has been stalled several times by both the Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Trump posted a series of tweets elaborating on his refusal to move forward.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” he wrote.

Trump followed up the announcement by explaining he had asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to move his focus away from the bill and toward the upcoming hearings of his nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a new economic relief bill has been in negotiations for weeks. In August, Trump signed an executive order to provide further economic relief after negotiations stalled between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, but a new bill is still needed to provide further relief as workers and small businesses struggle to overcome the challenges faced during quarantine. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has led the Democrats’ efforts in negotiations.

The president’s announcement to halt further negotiations came after a conference call between Trump, McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to CNN.

Democrats passed their revised stimulus bill, the HEROES Act, which includes $2.2 trillion in economic relief, as well as $1,200 for individuals who meet certain requirements and an extension of unemployment benefits for workers affected by COVID-19. The bill, which went through the House on October 1, was projected as unlikely to pass the Republican-held Senate. The GOP countered with its own bill, the HEALS Act, which proposes $1.4 trillion in economic relief, as reported by Forbes.

Chip Somodevilla

Following Trump’s tweets, CNN received reports that Pelosi denounced the decision during a conference call with Democrats, saying that the White House is in “complete disarray.”

According to those on the call, Pelosi also questioned whether the steroids Trump had taken during his current treatment of COVID-19 were affecting his thought process.

Pelosi also released a statement, in which she condemned Trump’s decision.

“Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” she stated.