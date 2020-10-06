Lily Allen Ups Her Fashion Game With Leopard-Print Ensemble & Personalized Dior Handbag

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The chart-topping star is known for taking an interest in fashion and has certainly upped her game with her most recent outfit post.

The “What You Waiting For?” songstress stunned in a blue shirt with long sleeves. Over the top, Allen wrapped herself up in a long leopard-print coat that fell down past her knees. Allen paired the ensemble with loose-fitted blue pants with a black-and-white tiger print all over. She completed her look with flat shoes that matched her coat and a personalized Dior bag that had her first name written in capital letters across the middle. The brunette beauty styled her dark hair up and sported a full fringe. Allen accessorized herself with a watch, earrings, and sunglasses and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the BRIT Award winner appeared to have been captured in the middle of the road. She crouched down and lifted both her arms up beside her. Allen poked her tongue out slightly and sported a happy expression while placing her bag on the floor in front of her.

In the next slide, she was snapped standing up on the pavement in front of a number of cars. Allen gazed to her right and showcased her side profile.

In the tags, she credited Dior for the bag, Ganni for the coat, OLIVIA von HALLE for the pants, and Sabah for her footwear.

Allen geotagged her upload with Bow, London E3, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“A look that only you could pull off!” one user wrote.

“I don’t know what I am more envious of the coat or the trousers,” another person shared.

“That’s a whole f*cking vibe,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look a million dollars,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Allen announced that she had gotten married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The couple tied the knot at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas and were joined by Allen’s two daughters — Ethel Cooper, 8, and Marnie Rose Cooper, 7.

Allen looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a short white dress that featured buttons across the front. She opted for a thin belt around her waist and opted for a sheer veil of the same color.