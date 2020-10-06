Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Backside In Cheeky Striped Shorts & Thigh-Highs: ‘A Woman Does NOT Have To Be Modest’

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss thrilled her fans with a sexy photo of herself that showcased her voluptuous hourglass figure while making a statement about respect.

In the shot, Ashley stood in front of a mirror, and her pose showed a bit of her from both sides due to her reflection. The model wore a pair of black and white striped cheeky shorts, which showcased the curves of her pert backside. She paired them with a short black tank with spaghetti straps. A pair of black sheer thigh-high stockings with decorative patterns around her thighs completed the sexy look.

Ashley posed with her back arched, and her head leaned back, looking into the mirror. She held placed hands in her luxurious, highlighted blond hair, which fell past the curve of her butt on the photo. The pose also emphasized Ashley’s small waist in relation to her curvy hips and behind.

She accessorized with small earrings, which showed in the mirror’s reflection. Ashley looked at herself with a sensual look in her big beautiful eyes, holding her full pink lips slightly open.

Ashley declared that modesty in dress is not what makes a woman worthy of being respected or not, and her Instagram followers showed a lot of love for her picture and her statement. More than 16,300 of them hit the “like” button, and nearly 220 also took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to express their thoughts.

“Oh, dear, my heart. You look smoking hot, Ashley. I respect you all the time,” wrote one fan who added flames and red lips.

“You are just unbelievable. Holy smokes! Please have mercy on me. You look smoking hot in that. So yummy,” declared a second devotee, including three peaches with the comment.

“Preach. You tell them, Ashley. Back that ASH up, girl! Alright, alright, alright,” a third Instagram user gushed, adding peaches, flames, and red heart-eye emoji.

“Wow, I mean, that is all I can actually say. I mean after seeing this picture, do you really expect someone to think clearly enough to compose a comprehensible thought. So before go completely duh, WOW, great pic,” a fourth devotee replied with several hearts and praise hands.

Ashley keeps her fans engaged by sharing lots of pictures of herself in her swimwear line, workout clothes, and hot lingerie. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her shapely body in a purple lace corset and stockings.